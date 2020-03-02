LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Senior day centers are stepping up their efforts to keep seniors and the elderly protected from contracting the coronavirus.
"People who are aging and have lots of health conditions are at the most serious risk, not only for getting it, but for it to turn into a serious problem. It could be life threatening,” said Jeffrey Klien, president and CEO of Nevada Senior Facilities.
Staff said they are now sanitizing the facility twice daily instead of just once. Nurses are going the extra mile to sanitize counter tops and other surfaces regularly.
“We’re using our standard precautions and were also doing more of a deeper cleaning,” said Lead Nurse Dolores Maceda.
Employees are also being restrained on aspects of the job they learned years ago. Simple things like proper hand-washing and hygiene.
“We have to be really careful, particularly with people this fragile, to go overboard in our process of protecting people,” said Klein.
Blue rubber gloves are everywhere for employees to use, signs are posted warning guests and visitors of the coronavirus risk and staff are being told to watch out for signs of the virus.
“When there is anything that even remotely looks like a respiratory problem. And we’ll report that to our nurses,” said Klein.
There are currently no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nevada.
