LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen and Congresswoman Susie Lee visited a Las Vegas health center on Friday to push the Maximizing Outcomes through Better Investments in Lifesaving Equipment for (MOBILE) Health Care Act.
Rosen and Lee toured First Person Care Clinic as they garner support for the Mobile Health Care Act.
The Mobile Health Care Act is a bipartisan bill that Rosen and Lee say will provide flexibility for federal funding of mobile health units. The mobile units will a part of a push to expand affordable healthcare in Nevada by reaching into underserved communities.
Rosen said the mobile units will be important in achieving that goal as the country makes progress on the pandemic.
"One thing with COVID, people were often times afraid or unwilling to go to their doctor's office for their normal check-ups. Whether it's blood pressure, diabetes or some of the other things," Rosen said.
Rosen also said the First Person Care Clinic will receive $560,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to expand its mobile abilities.
