Sen. Jacky Rosen

U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen is seen here on Jan. 16, 2019.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen injured her wrist after falling during the Martin Luther King Jr. parade in downtown Las Vegas Monday morning, according to a representative from her office.

"The Senator is doing well and is getting her wrist checked out as a precaution," a spokesperson from her office said.

Rosen later tweeted that she is ok. 

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.