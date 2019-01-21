LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen injured her wrist after falling during the Martin Luther King Jr. parade in downtown Las Vegas Monday morning, according to a representative from her office.
"The Senator is doing well and is getting her wrist checked out as a precaution," a spokesperson from her office said.
Rosen later tweeted that she is ok.
Thank you all for the well wishes - I’m OK! Grateful for the wonderful crowd at today's MLK Day Parade. Keep marching on!— Senator Jacky Rosen (@SenJackyRosen) January 21, 2019
