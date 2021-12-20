LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Senator Jacky Rosen announced $40 million in funding to help stabilize the water decline of Lake Mead.
The funding will help save over 500,000 acre-feet of water over the next two years. It includes $26 million to the Lower Colorado River Operations Program to assist Drought Contingency Plan activities; and $14 million to shore up water firming rights to Tribal communities during times of shortage in the Central Arizona water supply.
“Due to intense drought brought on by climate change, we’ve seen Lake Mead reach its lowest level of water on record this year,” said Senator Rosen. “I’m proud to have supported this funding, which will allow us to stabilize the water level at Lake Mead and mitigate the impact of the climate crisis here at home."
Senator Rosen voted for the spending that bill that authorized this drought funding earlier in the year. She was also the original co-sponsor of the Colorado River Drought Contingency Plan Authorization Act, which was signed into law in 2019.
