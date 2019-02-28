LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- U.S. Senator and presidential candidate Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) is scheduled to visit the Las Vegas Valley for separate events on Friday.
At the Be Women of Power Summit, located at The Mirage hotel-casino, Harris was listed as one of the Summit's keynote speakers. Harris is scheduled to speak at the Summit at 10 a.m.
Late registration for the Summit was still open as of Thursday morning.
At 4 p.m., Harris will be hosting a Town Hall Meeting at the Canyon Springs High School gymnasium. Doors open at 3:30 p.m.
Harris, according to her campaign website, is hosting the meeting to "share her vision for the country and take questions from Nevadans about the issues important to them."
The meeting at Canyon Springs is free and guests are encouraged to RSVP.
