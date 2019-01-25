LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen, who sustained a wrist injury during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, had to undergo surgery as part of her recovery, according to a statement from her office.
Initially, Sen. Rosen had Tweeted on Monday she was fine and thanked the public for their well wishes.
Thank you all for the well wishes - I’m OK! Grateful for the wonderful crowd at today's MLK Day Parade. Keep marching on!— Senator Jacky Rosen (@SenJackyRosen) January 21, 2019
The following day, Sen. Rosen Tweeted again that she had been treated at Sunrise Hospital for her injury.
"Wanted to share a quick update that I’m on the road to recovery," she wrote. "Thankful for the incredible staff at Sunrise Hospital for taking care of me & to my friend @GovSisolak and his team for their help. My wrist is temporarily out of commission, but I'll be back to shaking hands soon!"
On Thursday, Sen. Rosen was unable to travel to Washington D.C. as she was "home in Las Vegas following doctor's orders," a spokesperson from Rosen's office said.
The spokesperson said Sen. Rosen was "in good spirits" and has been looking forward to returning to work some time next week.
