LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Sen. Elizabeth Warren made her first campaign stop in Nevada for her 2020 run at the presidency.
The Massachusetts democrat spoke at the Springs Preserve to a crowd of about 500 Nevada voters. She spoke on rebuilding the middle class, social issues, and took questions from the audience before posing for photos.
The Nevada RNC responded with a statement that read in part, "Elizabeth Warren is pushing socialist environmental and health care programs that would bankrupt our country..."
Sen. Warren announced earlier this month she was running to be president in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.