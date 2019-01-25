LAS VEGAS (AP/FOX5) -- Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren cancelled what would have been her first visit to Nevada since launching her exploratory bid for president.
Warren's staff said: "She is remaining in Washington, D.C. for possible votes related to the government shutdown." No replacement date was announced.
Warren was scheduled to hold an event at 7 p.m. Friday night at the Springs Preserve gardens, museum and events center in Las Vegas.
Warren is the third potential Democratic 2020 candidate to hold public events in early-state Nevada this year.
Former Obama housing chief Julian Castro, who has jumped in the race, visited Las Vegas earlier this month. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, who says he's weighing a bid, met with Nevada progressives and Democrats two weeks ago.
Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, who is also eyeing a potential White House run, says he plans to visit Nevada in the coming weeks.
