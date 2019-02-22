LAS VEGAS (AP) -- New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker will make his first trip to Nevada on Sunday as a Democratic presidential candidate.
Booker's campaign announced Thursday that he's planning to hold a "Conversation with Cory" in North Las Vegas to discuss his record and what he wants to accomplish.
Nevada! I could not be more excited to visit your state this Sunday for two key reasons... First and foremost, my mom lives there! Second, it’s my first trip to NV since I announced my run for president. Hope you’ll join us: https://t.co/Rnbey9Te6n #HomeMeansNevada— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) February 22, 2019
Booker's event is open to the public and people can RSVP to attend at his campaign website.
The event is scheduled to start at noon at the Nevada Partners Event Center, located on 710 West Lake Mead Boulevard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.