Cory Booker

In this file photo, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) delivers remarks on the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center on July 25, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker will make his first trip to Nevada on Sunday as a Democratic presidential candidate.

Booker's campaign announced Thursday that he's planning to hold a "Conversation with Cory" in North Las Vegas to discuss his record and what he wants to accomplish.

Booker's event is open to the public and people can RSVP to attend at his campaign website.

The event is scheduled to start at noon at the Nevada Partners Event Center, located on 710 West Lake Mead Boulevard.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.