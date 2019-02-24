Cory Booker

In this file photo, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) delivers remarks on the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center on July 25, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker made his first trip to Nevada on Sunday as a Democratic presidential candidate.

Booker's campaign announced Thursday that he would hold a "Conversation with Cory" in North Las Vegas to discuss his record and what he wants to accomplish.

The audience of about 250 people, including his mother, heard about his family's past of facing discrimination. 

Booker told the crowd he wanted to reform student loans, reduce debt, expunge records of those convicted in low-level drug crimes, and reduce the county's climate impact, among other positions. 

Booker's event was open to the public.

The event started at noon at the Nevada Partners Event Center, located on 710 West Lake Mead Boulevard.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

ApathyMinion
ApathyMinion

Another nutcase comes to Nevada !

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.