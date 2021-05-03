LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto visited the Las Vegas Convention Center's new wing and spoke about how the rebounding tourism industry.
Cortez Masto said the new West Hall was "mind-blowing" when seeing it for the first time on Monday and that it will be a "game changer" for the industry as it recovers after pandemic shutdowns.
"This is a premier space. The technology that went into it to be able to accommodate a lot of these trade shows, along with they type of customer service we provide ... it's going to provide an opportunity for so many to enjoy the conventions they're participating in, and the comforts as well," Cortez Masto said.
Cortez Masto added that conventions and events to be held at the newly expanded convention center will bring in revenues that can help with further recovery.
Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President Steve Hill guided Cortez Masto's tour of the space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.