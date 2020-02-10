LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto secured nearly $18 million to help home buyers with their down payments.
The Treasury Department released the funding to help zip codes in Nevada hit hardest by foreclosures.
Homeowners who meet the qualifications for the assistance program can receive up to $20,000 for a single-family home, condo or town home, according to a media release.
Sen. Cortez Masto, in a statement, said:
For many Nevada families, purchasing a home is an important step toward building wealth and breaking the cycle of poverty. We need to be doing more to support Nevadans who are strong candidates for home-ownership but don’t have a large down payment. These funds will help to make home-ownership a reality for an additional 900 families – for a total of nearly 3,000 Nevada families – while stabilizing communities that have struggled with foreclosure. I worked closely with Treasury to secure this assistance, and I’ll continue working with the Administration to ensure the timely release of resources that help prospective home buyers in the Silver State. I appreciate the Nevada Affordable Housing Assistance Corporation and Nevada Housing Division leaders who made sure the program met the requirements so we could utilize all the funds awarded.
The Nevada Affordable Housing Assistance Corporation provided more than $30 million in previous down payment funding.
About 2,700 home buyers are expected to benefit from the current assistance program.
The following Nevada zip codes are eligible: 89030, 89048, 89060, 89101, 89102, 89103, 89104, 89106, 89107, 89108, 89109, 89110, 89115, 89119, 89120, 89121, 89122, 89146, 89156, and 89169.
To qualify for the funding, borrowers can not have an income of more than $98,500, can not have another property, they must take a home buyer education course and the home they are trying to purchase can not exceed $400,000.
Nevadans interested in participating in the program should contact the Nevada Affordable Housing Assistance Corporation at (888) 320-6526 or visit HOMEISPOSSIBLENV.ORG.
