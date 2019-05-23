LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders will bring his his campaign to Southern Nevada next week.
Sanders will attend a Seniors Community Meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 30, according to a release from his campaign. The event is closed to the public.
Thursday afternoon, Sanders will participate in a town hall meeting at Roy W. Martin Middle School, the release said. The event is free and open to the public. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to RSVP, and entrance to the event will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
Sanders' visit to Southern Nevada follows a rally in Reno the evening of May 29, according to the release.
(1) comment
Just keep on traveling to Cali Bernie.
