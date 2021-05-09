LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Authorities closed I-15 in both directions on Sunday afternoon after a semi-truck caught fire.
RTC of Southern Nevada reported the fire about 2:13 p.m. on May 9, in the northbound lanes. I-15 was closed in both directions while authorities put out the fire.
Southbound traffic was allowed to resume about 30 minutes later.
It wasn't immediately known if anyone was injured.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
