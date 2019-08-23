LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A semi truck driver died late Thursday night after trying to help a driver whose vehicle was on fire.
Nevada Highway Patrol said at about 10:40 p.m. Aug. 22, troopers were dispatched to the area of Las Vegas Boulevard south of Via Inspirada.
NHP said a 1993 Chevy Corvette was in the right shoulder of northbound Las Vegas Boulevard when it unexpectedly caught fire.
A 58-year-old FedEx semi truck driver saw the fire and pulled over into the southbound right shoulder. The driver had a fire extinguisher and began to cross the street to help the driver when a cement truck struck him while crossing.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the cement struck stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, according to NHP.
Impairment did not appear to be a factor, according to NHP.
All travel lanes reopened just before 4 a.m. Aug. 23.
The crash remains under investigation.
(1) comment
A "cement" truck or a concrete truck??? Get it right, they are 2 different types of trucks.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.