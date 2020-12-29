LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Strong Academy is accepting applications for the second semester of the 2020-21 school year.
The program will presume on Jan. 4, 2021, according to a press release from the city of Las Vegas on Tuesday.
Launched in early fall, the academy aims to provide a distance learning environment for students whose guardians cannot supervise them or who otherwise cannot do distance learning at home.
The Vegas Strong Academy will be open for students in kindergarten through eighth grade, Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
An academy location at West Las Vegas Library (951 W. Lake Mead Blvd.) will limit availability to high-school age participants and offer additional programming in leadership, community service, workforce development and college preparation.
An adaptive academy for special needs students, Vegas Strong Adaptive Academy, will be available at Dula Community Center (441 E. Bonanza Rd.).
The city says temperature checks, social distancing, hand washing and sanitizing protocols will be followed at all academy locations:
- Cimarron Rose Community Center, 5591 N. Cimarron Road
- Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road
- Doolittle Community Center, 1950 N. J St.
- East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave.
- East Las Vegas Library, 2851 E. Bonanza Road
- Mirabelli Community Center, 6200 Hargrove Ave.
- Stupak Community Center, 251 W. Boston Ave.
- Veterans Memorial Community Center, 101 N. Pavilion Center Drive
- Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane
More information about the Vegas Strong Adaptive Academy is available by calling 702-229-7529.
More information about all Vegas Strong Academy programming is available by calling 702-229-2273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.