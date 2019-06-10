LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The technology of the future hit a milestone in the valley with more than 50,000 self-driving rideshares on the Las Vegas Strip.
Aptiv has 75 autonomous vehicles in the Las Vegas area and 30 of those work with the ride-sharing service Lyft.
"You have millions of people that travel into town from all over the world and they're able to get in our cars and test out the technology," Aptiv marketing director Abe Ghabra said.
Aptiv partnered with Lyft May 2018. Since then, more than 100,000 people have gone on rides along the Las Vegas Strip.
"We're able to make these cars more human-like in their behavior on the roadways so they're able to navigate the environment on the road just like if you and I were driving," Ghabra said.
What makes these self-driving cars unique is the technology behind the hood. Each car comes with a range of sensors, liDAR radars and camera systems to navigate on their own on the roadways.
"There's a 360 degree view of the road at any given time and they are able to make decisions in microseconds," Ghabra said.
Ghabra said the idea behind the technology is to make the cars safer than human drivers in the future.
For an added precaution, each ride comes with a driver who is able to take control of the vehicle in case of an emergency.
"She's encouraged to disengage if she's not 100 percent sure how the car will handle it," Ghabra said. "We always encourage our team to disengage around any areas they may feel any kind of uncertainty."
Aptiv hopes to make the cars entirely driver-less and to expand to other areas around the valley and the airport in the coming months.
