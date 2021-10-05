LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- To help combat a shortage of school bus drivers, the Regional Transportation Center is partnering with the Clark County School District to transport students.
The program is called "Ride On" and aims to provide reliable transportation through RTC for students to head to and from school. Schools near RTC stops were selected to participate and those students will receive monthly passes.
The school district is short about 230 bus drivers.
Some students, like Rebecca Garcia's ninth grader, already take an RTC bus to school. Garcia said it’s proven to be more reliable and convenient than the school buses.
"Initially, I wasn't excited about using RTC for a 14-year-old,” Garcia said. “It started as a last-ditch plan 'C' and has now become something he uses 50% of the week.”
Parents have their safety concerns about riding public transportation.
RTC said they have 12 cameras on each bus with a live look-in feature for RTC security and law enforcement to monitor. There are more than 200 officers that patrol RTC stops and transit centers.
"We pride ourselves on having a safe system," RTC deputy CEO Francis Julien said in a information meeting for parents Tuesday night.
Fifteen high schools were chosen to be apart of the Ride On program because of their proximity to RTC stops. The select schools have routes that run every 15 to 30 minutes.
The school district said the passes can lend more flexibility to other destinations like afterschool jobs or extracurricular activities.
School buses will stop driving in these select areas, according to the district. However, they won’t completely leave the 15 schools. There will still be routes for areas on the opposite side of the attendance zones.
The following schools are currently using Ride On for eligible students.
- Bonanza HS
- Chaparral HS
- Cheyenne HS
- Cimarron-Memorial HS
- Clark HS
- Del Sol HS
- Desert Oasis HS
- Durango HS
- Green Valley HS
- Las Vegas HS
- Liberty HS
- Spring Valley HS
- Sunrise Mountain HS
- Valley HS
- Western HS
RTC and CCSD are hosting virtual information sessions about the program. Sessions can be accessed via Google Meet at the following times:
Wednesday, 10/6/2021 @ 5:00pm
Thursday, 10/7/2021 @ 9:00am
https://meet.google.com/mwc-saqn-xge
Dial-in: (US) +1 520-800-2548
PIN: 446 995 410#
Friday, 10/8/2021 @ 4:00pm
https://meet.google.com/iej-pfzt-tvv
Dial-in: (US) +1 470-268-2413
PIN: 684 936 441#
For additional information on the program, visit the link here.
