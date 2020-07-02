LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Stumble upon a litter of kittens? Don't "kid-nap" them, the Animal Foundation asks.
According to a news release, although our good-hearted instincts would tell us to rush to the kittens to aid, the Animal Foundation says to please leave them be.
The Animal Foundation says that the mother will likely return and it's critical that the kittens remain in her care as she offers them the best chance of survival.
The group says that if you do find kittens and are extremely certain that they are orphaned, you can then step in and help by caring for them until they're old enough to find homes.
Newborn and young kittens under 6 weeks of age are not able to care for themselves and require round-the-clock care from their mother in order to survive, the release said.
If you find a litter of kittens outdoors, the Animal Foundation offers the below tips to determine whether they actually need help or not:
Do they seem healthy and happy?
- If the kittens look well (i.e. their coat is clean and they are chunky), then mom is most likely nearby and has been caring for them. Observe them at intervals from a distance for 6 to 8 hours to ensure mom has returned and is able to continue caring for them. And unless you stake out the nest without any breaks, there’s a good chance you could miss her. Placing a ring of flour around the nest would be useful in these situations. Mom is less likely to return for her babies if she detects a predator around them (i.e. humans), so if they continue looking healthy and happy after the observation period, then be assured she is caring for them.
- If the kittens look sick (i.e. their coat is dirty and they are skinny) or injured, they might actually be orphaned. Try looking for mom in the near vicinity and call your respective Animal Control jurisdiction so they can be picked up if she can’t be found.
- City of Las Vegas Animal Control: 702-229-6444
- City of North Las Vegas Animal Control: 702-633-1750
- Clark County Animal Control: 702-455-7710
- If the kittens are in a dangerous location, move them to a safe area nearby where mom could still find them once she returns.
Visit https://animalfoundation.com/get-pet-help/foundkittens for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.