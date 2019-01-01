HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson police said an armed man was shot and killed at Green Valley Ranch hotel-casino on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers responded about 3:40 p.m., according to Henderson police spokesperson Katrina Rothmeyer, to the property near the 215 Beltway and Green Valley Ranch.
A shooting occurred in the hotel lobby involving an armed man and security guards. It was unknown how many shots were fired.
Police said a man with a gun was reported on the property and security responded. There was a verbal exchange before "he produced a handgun and security responded with deadly force," but details were not immediately known.
Police said only the suspect was injured. The man died on scene, Henderson police Lt. Kirk Moore said at the scene Tuesday night.
Police were originally called about shots fired, but said there was not an active shooter. Guests told FOX5 they were briefly told to exit the property.
It was not known if the security guards involved will face any charges.
Calls to Station Casinos representatives went unanswered Tuesday evening.
Check back for details.
