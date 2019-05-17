LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - As more than 150,000 people made their way the valley for the Electric Daisy Festival, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have had their hands full.
Metro said it will staff 300 officers per night at the festival. Some in uniform, others will be undercover.
"You want that presence of a police officer to ensure safety. Just by the presence it can deter different crimes from happening. We're going to be very visible," said Sgt. Jeff Clark with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Nevada Highway Patrol, Clark County Fire Department and University Medical Center are all in the loop and prepared for any possibility, a terrorist attack included.
"Right now there are no credible threats against Las Vegas or EDC," Clark said.
Metro and other first responders conducted what are known as table top exercises. Different emergency scenarios and responses to those scenarios are discussed at length.
