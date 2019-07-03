LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A security guard told Las Vegas Metropolitan Police that he shot a man 15 times and continued on his security rounds without calling a supervisor or police, according to an arrest report.
Brian Love, 26, was arrested June 29 on a murder charge after Max Garcia, 27, was found dead in the shopping complex at 6475 North Decatur Boulevard.
The arrest report said despite the incident happening before 1 a.m., police weren't called to the area until 8:30 a.m. when someone found the man shot several times.
The Clark County Coroner's Office said Garcia died of multiple gunshot wounds. Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene, the report said.
Las Vegas police viewed surveillance footage from the Fit Body Boot Camp gym in the complex. Police said a white vehicle pulled up in front of the business at approximately 12:40 a.m. A man later identified as Love exited the vehicle at 12:42 a.m. and approached Garcia, who was lying down in the complex.
Love was seen going back to his vehicle at approximately 12:46 a.m. to the area of his vehicle. Police said Love pulled out a handgun and fired a shot in the air.
Love returned and Garcia was seen getting off the ground and walking toward Love at 12:47 a.m.
Police said Love was seen shooting Garcia several times and Garcia fell to the ground, the arrest report said.
Love was seen fleeing west through the parking lot in the vehicle. Police identified the logo on the vehicle as the logo for SOS Security.
SOS Security confirmed to police through GPS monitoring that Love was in the area patrolling for 6 mins 39 seconds before leaving, the report said.
Police arrested Love around 5 p.m. June 29 and took him to police headquarters for questioning.
Love confirmed to police that he was on patrol at the time of the incident. Love said he saw the man lying on the pavement in front of the gym and asked him to move. Love said he fired a warning shot in the air and the man got up "and start to walk aggressively toward him," the report said.
Love told police he fired approximately 15 times at Garcia. Love said he did not see if the victim had a weapon, according to the report.
Love said he got back in his vehicle and continued to make his security rounds. Love said he didn’t contact his supervisor or call police to report the shooting.
Love's next court date was set for Aug. 28 for a preliminary hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.