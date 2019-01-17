LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - A security guard shot and killed a man on Fremont Street, near Binion's Gambling Hall Thursday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Police said officers were called to the scene on the 100 block of Fremont Street, near Casino Center Boulevard at 2:00 p.m. Thursday.
The man shot was transported to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.
