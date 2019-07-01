LAS VEGAS(FOX5)— A small memorial is growing in front of a Northwest valley business, where Las Vegas police said a security guard shot and killed a homeless man.
“It's just weird knowing somebody was murdered right there, in what seems to me was cold blood murder,” said Isabella Cerio.
Brian Love was on duty at the time, patrolling the shopping center when police said he shot Garcia several times before taking off.
“He does look kind of familiar, like I've seen him around before,” said Richard Belcher. Belcher is the sales floor manager at Pink Spot Vapors.
Other employees at the northwest valley shopping center said they’ve seen Love patrolling the area.
Police said Love was on the job when he shot and killed 27-year-old Max Garcia. Employees said Garcia was homeless, but a regular in the area.
“Listen, ever since it happened, I just can't shake it,” said Belcher.
“This innocent homeless man, the way he was curled up and his face was facing the wall, he clearly was just trying to sleep,” said Cerio.
Employees who saw the crime scene said bullet holes were near the ground. They believe Garcia was laying down when Love shot him more than 10 times.
“Wow, that just shouldn't have happened,” said Belcher. “I mean no matter what, he's a security guard. Why did he leave?”
Love worked at SOS Security. FOX5 stopped by their local office and called, but a corporate spokesperson had no comment.
FOX5 also reached out to the state’s Private Investigators Licensing Board. Its executive director Kevin Ingram confirmed Love was registered to work as an armed security guard. He was up-to-date on his qualifications, passed his background check and had a clean record until Saturday’s shooting.
Ingram added SOS Security terminated Love upon his arrest.
“I would definitely like to see stricter hiring processes in place,” said Cerio.
As a small memorial builds for Max Garcia, employees are left wondering why a security guard would do this.
“That's brutal. That's just insane,” said Belcher. “To think that somebody who works for this community here is supposed to protect us. It’s scary.”
FOX5 reached out to Love’s attorney and left a message but did not hear back. Love is set to be in court on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.