LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- The domestic violence shelter The Shade Tree has ramped up security, thanks to a partnership with a security firm that donated time and training.
Staff members and victims received self-defense classes, and hired security officers have undergone additional training to protect the facility.
"There are variables out there-- and there are instances you could be placed in danger," said Jonathan Alvarez with Protective Force International.
The agency has volunteered to be a consultant for The Shade Tree, training security officers on pepper spray and baton usage. The agency also assists with canine searches and analysis of surveillance.
Hundreds of women and children stay at the shelter on any given day.
Linda Perez of Shade Tree said the extra assistance is crucial to protect domestic violence victims from abusers, or women and children from human traffickers.
"That creates a very violent situation, sometimes, where their abusers are looking for them. safety is extremely important here," Perez said. "Safety is a concern-- for our staff as well as our clients," she said.
Protective Force International also offers free self-defense classes to the public.
