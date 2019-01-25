LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A reported security breach at McCarran International Airport Friday morning was a passenger who went the wrong way during a screen process.
According to McCarran Airport spokesperson, Christine Crews, the incident was reported just before 9 a.m. in the C concourse and was resolved in 15 minutes.
Crews said two people were traveling together and one was person was screened. The second passenger, an unidentified man, became confused, took a wrong turn and went under a rope. He was guided back and completed the screening process.
"It was a miscommunication of where he needed to step," Crews said.
