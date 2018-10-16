HENDERSON, Nevada (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner's office identified a second victim in a Henderson double homicide case.
Henderson police began the investigation after finding two people dead in a home on Friday night.
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified Robin McCombs, 40, from Henderson as the second victim in the case.
Mellisa Mason, 28, died from a blunt force head injury, the coroner said Monday.
According to Henderson Police officer Katrina Rothmeyer, officers were conducting a welfare check at a home on the 400 block of Forest Street, near Major Avenue and Warm Springs Boulevard, on Friday night about 10 p.m.
The bodies of Mason and McCombs were found in the home with head injuries, according to a release. A motive is unknown, police said.
McComb's cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.
This was being investigated as the 13th and 14th homicide in Henderson for 2018, police said.
Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website.
