UPDATE: Las Vegas police have made a second arrest related to the July 1 shooting near Lamb and Craig Road.
On Tuesday, police arrested Caleb Soto, 20. He was booked in Clark County Detention Center on one count of open murder and other charges related to the incident.
UPDATE: Las Vegas police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting in the northeast valley that left one person dead and others injured.
Jonathan Lopez, 19, was arrested on July 7 and booked into Clark County Detention Center on one count of open murder.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Original story continues below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One is dead and two are injured after a prearranged fight that led to a shooting in the northeast valley Thursday morning.
Police responded to a call on July 1 around 11:05 a.m. near the 4700 block of Copper Sage Street, near Lamb and Craig Road.
According to police, a group of coworkers left a nearby business at lunchtime to go watch two coworkers who had arranged to fight each other down the street at that time. Police said one of the workers who had agreed to fight had called a friend to watch it. Las Vegas police have identified that friend as the suspect in this incident.
Police said during the prearranged fight, the suspect pulled out a handgun and started shooting, striking two employees who were watching and the other worker who was not the suspects acquaintance.
One of the spectators who was hit died at University Medical Center Trauma. The other spectator is in critical condition, police said.
The man who died was identified as 23-year-old Andy Contreras. He died from perforation of the lungs, heart and pulmonary artery, as well as we gunshot wound to the arm. His death was ruled homicide.
The worker who was in the prearranged fight sustained non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Police still are looking for the suspect and the worker who called the suspect to the site.
Lt. Ray Spencer described them as Hispanic males in late teens to early twenties. As of Thursday afternoon, police knew the identity of the worker who was in the fight, but not of the shooting suspect.
(1) comment
Dumb lowlife loser thug , worthless incarceration prison garbage!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.