LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The second defendant has been sentenced to life in prison after the 2018 murder of his mother in Pahrump.
District Court Judge Kimberly Wanker has sentenced Dakota Saldivar to life in prison with parole eligibility after 10 years for murder plus 8 to 20 years for use of a deadly weapon. The judge ordered the sentences to be served back-to-back.
Saldivar's half-brother Michael Wilson, who pled guilty to participating in the murder, received the same sentence last month.
According to an investigation by Pahrump police, Saldivar and Wilson bludgeoned Dawn Liebig to death as she slept and buried her in the mountains. Both men were 17 at the time the murder was committed.
