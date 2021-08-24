LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After a 60-year-old man died while hiking a trail in Death Valley National Park on Aug. 18, a second hiker's death was documented on the same trail days later.
According to a statement from Death Valley National Park, Lawrence Stanback from San Francisco died on Wednesday while hiking along Golden Canyon Trail. after staff had responded to a suspected heat stroke.
On Saturday Aug. 21, 52-year-old Blake Chaplin from Leawood, Kansas was found dead on Golden Canyon Trail. According to DVNP, and hiker had reported Chaplin's body next to the trail early Saturday morning.
The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office and Inyo County Coroner are investigating the cause of death. Foul play is not suspected, said the DVNP statement.
Temperatures over the weekend reached 109 degrees in the park, which is below the daily average of 115 degrees.
"Although these temperatures may be cooler compared to the typical Death Valley Summer Day, precautions should still be taken while visiting in the heat," said DVNP in a statement.
