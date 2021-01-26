LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District on Tuesday said the Las Vegas Convention Center will be the site for the district's COVID-19 vaccine second dose clinic.
The appointment-only location will open Tuesday, Feb. 2, for those who got their first dose at a health district clinic and are eligible for the second dose.
The Convention Center location will open Tuesday through Saturday in the C-1 area of the Central Hall, officials said. Parking will be available in the Silver Lot off Paradise Road.
Those who are eligible are those who got their first vaccine at Western High School, Cashman Center or the Southern Nevada Health District’s main public health center.
“We are pleased to be able to announce the location of our second dose clinic site at the Las Vegas Convention Center,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, Acting Chief Health Officer of the Southern Nevada Health District in a written press statement. “The facility offers our community a centrally located site to access the vaccine, and we appreciate the continued support the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority has provided during the response the pandemic.”
SNHD said they have started notifying people who are eligible to receive their second dose at the clinic next week "using the contact information provided at the time they made their first appointment."
People who were vaccinated at a SNHD site and who do not receive a notification can call (702) 759-0850 to make their second dose appointment.
It is recommended that the second dose of vaccine should be administered as close to the 21 and 28 day intervals as possible. SNHD said "based on current guidance," second doses of both Moderna and Pfizer's vaccines can be administered up to six weeks after the first.
Editor's note: The report below aired one hour prior to this announcement.
