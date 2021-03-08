LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fire officials say the body of a second victim was found on Saturday at the site of a Jan. 12 fire in downtown Las Vegas.
On March 6, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue discovered a second body at 1431 S. Las Vegas Blvd., the location of a former wedding chapel and two-alarm fire in mid-January, according to Las Vegas Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan.
The person was found underneath "significant debris and insulation," Buchanan said. Arson investigators believe the second person was present during the fire.
At the time of the incident, officials reported no injuries. Officials said the body of the first victim was found the day after the fire. He was identified by the Clark County Coroner as 30-year-old Steven Travis Warren.
When firefighters arrived on scene about 5:30 p.m. Jan. 12, they reported smoke billowing from the boarded up building. Damage was estimated at $1 million and no cause has been determined.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the second victim after next of kin has been notified.
On Monday, crews began an extensive investigation after heavy construction equipment arrived on site.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.