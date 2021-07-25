LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission last week shut down an alleged ongoing fraud by a Las Vegas woman and her son.
Joy I. Kovar and her son, Brent Kovar, are reported to have raised more than $12 million from 277 retail investors through their Las Vegas-based company Profit Connect Wealth Services Inc., the SEC said.
According to court records, the pair would raise funds telling the investors their money was being invested in securities trading and cryptocurrency using an "artificial intelligence supercomputer."
They claimed the computer would generate 20-30% fixed returns on their investments each year. More than 90% of the company's funds came from investors.
"The complaint further alleges that the defendants did not use funds received from investors to trade securities, buy cryptocurrencies, or do any of the things that Profit Connect promised its investors it would do with their money," according to the SEC.
"Instead, the complaint alleges that the defendants misused investor money by, among other things, transferring millions of dollars to Joy Kovar’s personal bank account, paying millions of dollars to promoters, and making Ponzi-like payments to other investors. The complaint alleges that Profit Connect actively encourages investors to use money from retirement funds and home equity, and targets investors looking to build educational funds for their family."
The scheme started in 2018, according to the SEC.
U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada on July 14 granted the SEC an emergency relief against the pair and Profit Connect, "including a temporary restraining order and an order freezing their assets."
Another hearing in the case is scheduled for Monday.
