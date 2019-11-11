The Las Vegas Valley is losing its last mall-anchored Sears store.
Transformco, which purchased substantially all the assets of Sears Holdings Corporation in Feb. 2019, announced that it will be closing an additional 96 Sears and Kmart stores.
As part of the closures, Sears will shutter its location at the Meadows Mall in Las Vegas, according to a news release. The store, located at 4000 Meadows Lane, will close by Feb. 2020.
Going out of business sales at the Meadows Mall Sears store are expected to begin on Dec. 2, the news release said.
Based on the store locator on the Sears website, there will only be two additional Sears stores left in Southern Nevada, both of which are Sears Appliance Outlets:
- 1437 W. Sunset Road #100, Henderson, NV, 89014
- 4854 West Lone Mountain Road, Las Vegas, NV, 89130
Last December, Sears announced that it was closing its location at the Boulevard Mall. Following the latest round of closures, Transformco said it will operate 182 stores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.