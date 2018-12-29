LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Sears announced on Friday 80 more stores would be closing across the country, including two locations in the Las Vegas area.
According to the company, the 80 Sears and Kmart stores would close sometime in late March 2019. Liquidation sales were scheduled to begin within the next two weeks.
The two Sears locations in the Las Vegas Valley listed on the chopping block were the Boulevard Mall Sears store and the nearby Sears Auto Center, the company said.
The Henderson Sears store at Warm Springs Road and Stephanie Street announced it would close by the end of 2018 earlier this year.
Sears filed for bankruptcy in Oct. 2018.
