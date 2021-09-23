LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Goodwill of Southern Nevada is hosting a job fair at one of their thrift stores in the valley this week.
55 part-time and full-time positions are available across Las Vegas and Henderson.
The hiring event will take place on Friday, September 24 at the Goodwill thrift store located at 9230 S. Eastern Avenue.
Staff will be on-site from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to assist with applications and perform on-the-spot hiring.
Goodwill of Southern Nevada says it hired 39 people at its job fair earlier this month.
More information on all of Goodwill of Southern Nevada’s Career Services can be found at GoodwillVegas.org/Programs.
