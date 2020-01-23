LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Share Village in downtown Las Vegas held a memorial to honor the six people who were killed in a December apartment fire.
Survivors and community members paid their respects and shares stories of heroism on Thursday. It was a day of reflection and gratitude, but also a demand for justice.
Two big questions still haven't truly been answered: How did this fire happen? And how will the city prevent another tragedy like this from happening again?
As survivors honored their neighbors, a search warrant released this week shed light on the focus of the criminal investigation.
"He went up the stairs, banging on doors, bringing people out, back into the fire to save lives," a survivor said of Don Bennett. He was a maintenance worker and retired Marine who died in the fire.
It was later discovered the building had a history of code violations, went two years without a fire inspection and, when the fire started, there were missing smoke alarms and inaccessible exits.
Mayor Carolyn Goodman said the city did their job.
"Code enforcement has been out there and made many, many citations ... It was the irresponsibility of the property owner," she told FOX5.
Search warrant records showed that after the fire, detectives raided the property manager's office and live-in unit. They were looking for inspection and maintenance records, documented resident complaints and any documented communication between renters, managers and hotel owners.
Detectives left with a file cabinet of paperwork, a computer, a cell phone and a pot from a stove, among other things.
No criminal charges have been filed. The family of Tracy Cihal filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the apartment's owner, claiming the deaths could have been prevented.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.