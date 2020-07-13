LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The search for a new University of Nevada, Las Vegas president has been narrowed down to four finalists, the college said in an email to the campus community on Monday.
The four will take part in a public forum on July 20 and 21. UNLV's Presidential Search Committee will then meet July 22 to review the finalists. The NSHE Board of Regents is set to make a selection at 1 p.m. on July 23.
Forums on July 20 will be for finalists Dr. Kenneth Furton and Dr. Chris Heavey, and on July 21 for Dr. Karla Leeper and Dr. Kieth Whitfield at the Student Union.
Students, academic and admin faculty, classified staff, deans, cabinet, faculty senate and the general public, alumni and athletics are invited to the forums.
Space will be limited to adhere to state mandated COVID-19 protocols. No more than 50 people will be allowed in each interview room. Many are encouraged to participate virtually.
More information is available on the UNLV President Search website.
