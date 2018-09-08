LAKE HAVASU (FOX5) -- The Mohave County Sheriff's Office said they would be moving their search operations for the last missing boater after a fatal collision on Sept. 1.
The base of operations had been moved to the Lake Havasu City Water Safety Center after six days of searching near the collision site, officials said. Search efforts are expected to continue to focus on top water and shoreline searches.
The sheriff's office said the move will broaden their search area and move their focus further down the Colorado River.
