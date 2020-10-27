UPDATE (OCT. 27) -- The family of Tomiko Leavy organized a search effort for her on Tuesday afternoon.
The group will be meeting October 27 at 4 p.m. downtown at Binion's Hotel Casino. So far, 15 people have volunteered to help in the search, but they're asking for more people to join.
Anyone interested in helping is asked to contact Leavy's nephew Michael Todd at (702) 527-9329.
The original report continues below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police is searching for an endangered woman reported missing on October 11.
Tomiko Leavy, 52, was reported missing near the area of Centennial Parkway and Revere. Police elevated Leavy's case to missing and endangered based on findings in the case.
Leavy is a Black woman about 5'2" tall, weighing approximately 240 lbs. She has black hair with braids and brown eyes. Leavy was last seen wearing a blue floral shirt and yoga pants.
It was reported that Leavy suffers from schizophrenia, diabetes, high blood pressure and is intellectually disabled. Her nephew told police that she doesn't have any medication with her.
Hospitals have been made aware of Leavy's disappearance and are asked to check their patient registries.
If the public has any information on Tomiko Leavy's disappearance they are asked to call North Las Vegas Police at (702) 633-911.
