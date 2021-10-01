LAS VEGAS (FOX 5) -- Search and rescue teams at Zion National Park continue looking for missing 79-year-old hiker John Fiske Burg.
Burg was last seen on Sept. 28 leaving the La Quinta hotel in Kanab, Utah around 7 a.m. His car was found at the trailhead of the Canyon Overlook Trail.
The Canyon Overlook Trail and Pine Creek Canyon are closed while crews search the area.
Park officials say Burg has brown hair, brown eyes, and no facial hair.
He might be wearing the following items, officials said: light yellow shirt, a backpack with a two-way radio and a white visor hat with hanging neck covering.
Burg was staying about an hour outside Zion National Park with a group of 50 hikers. He allegedly told some people in the group that he may hike the Canyon Overlook trail.
The National Park Service urges anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact their Tip Line at (888) 653-0009 or submit the tip online at www.nps.gov/orgs/1563
