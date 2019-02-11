HENDERSON, Nevada (FOX5) - Henderson police said they are looking for the driver who plowed into a designated crosswalk and injured three people near Lake Mead and Boulder Highway, Sunday.
Less than 24-hours later, police said investigators located the suspect car, a white SUV with stolen Arizona plates, but no suspect. Police did not say where the SUV was located.
“I’ve never seen a bad bone in my dad’s body,” Casper Royster said. “He didn’t deserve what happened.”
Royster’s dad, Keith Andrews, suffered critical injuries including broken bones and internal bleeding, according to Royster.
“He can’t breathe on his own,” Royster said. “He needs a breathing machine and needs to be surveilled 24-7.”
Police also said a 62-year-old woman and a 20-year-old woman were hit.
Before the hit-and-run, officers tried to stop that same driver about a mile away near Collins Drive and Westminster Way.
Police said the driver did not listen to officer commands and took off from the scene. He was driving so dangerously, officers ended the chase, police said.
The suspect ended up driving through a cross walk filled with pedestrians.
“This is my dad,” Royster said. “I can’t sleep, eat, or think of anything besides him getting better.”
To help Royster's dad, click here.
