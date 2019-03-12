LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – A veteran’s dying wish is to reunite with 2-year-old service dog, Murphy. Murphy is a Belgian Malinois.
He disappeared Dec. 6 after his owner, 72-year-old Morris Collins, suffered a medical episode.
"I passed out on the floor and had bleeding from my mouth,” said Morris. “When they took me in the ambulance to the hospital on the 6 of December, Murphy chased after the ambulance. That’s how he got lost.”
Morris was diagnosed with esophageal cancer and given six months to live. He was devastated to learn Murphy was missing after narrowly dying himself.
Murphy’s home is in Centennial Hills near Ft. Apache Road and Gilcrease Avenue. He was spotted the day after the incident at Oso Blanca Road and Durango Drive near PT’s Pub.
Since December, Morris and his neighbor Jacki Scatturro have made several pleas on the internet, created a ‘Bring Murphy Home’ Facebook group, posted flyers and have gone door to door.
Morris believes someone has taken Murphy in but won’t give him up.
"It's hard on me," said Morris. "It's even harder being alone. He's such a good friend."
Despite the prognosis, Morris said he’s fighting his cancer and isn’t giving up on his health or Murphy.
“Please return Murphy to me,” said Morris. “I don't know how long I got to live. But I want my buddy with me. Please."
Tips have placed Murphy at the Smith’s near Skye Canyon Drive in Centennial Hills but Murphy has not been located yet.
If you have a Murphy news tip, you can contact Jacki at the Bring Murphy Home Facebook page or call her at: 702-862-0622. You can also call dog investigator, Kim at 702-292-1250.
