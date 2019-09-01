LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The end of summer means the start of a busy hiking season around the Las Vegas Valley.
Red Rock Search and Rescue said it is also the start of a busy season for them. The volunteer group always seeks a spike in calls, this time of year, to look for missing hikers.
The cooler climate draws people to Mt. Charleston every summer.
“It’s always busy, it's always a great relief from the heat of Las Vegas,” hiker Joe Carelli said.
But for search and rescue volunteers, more people means more chances for someone to need help or get lost.
“You can look around easily get side-tracked,” hiker Jessica Jose said. “There have been times when that's happened so at that point, we make a decision whether we should continue on that path or just help one another get through that obstacle.”
Both hikers come prepared but agreed Mother Nature can be unpredictable even for the most experienced hiker.
“Even if there are marked trails, do some research online to look at trails, to look at temperatures,” Carelli said.
“Due to the nature of the altitude, we always search in groups,” Red Rock Search and Rescue PIO Bryan Zink said.
RRSAR volunteers said most of the hikers they find on Mt. Charleston have "acute mountain sickness."
“You’ve got to realize Mt. Charleston - most of the trail heads start at 7,000 - 8,000 feet, so as you get up higher in the elevation, the air is a little bit thinner,” Zink said. “So if you're not in pretty good shape or you've acclimated yourself, you can start to feel the effects of the altitude.”
It’s a condition that can sneak up on you. In fact, most hikers don’t realize they have it until it’s too late.
“You start getting dizzy, feeling a little bit wobbly, get a really bad headache, get a little bit disoriented,” Zink said. “So you may sit down and rest and not realize that a group of hikers have just hiked past you.”
As those hot summer temps start easing off, hikers will venture out onto other paths.
“Once the temperature drops down, we'll be going out to Red Rock and Lake Mead to do those as the winter trails,” Carelli said.
That means more trails and terrains that volunteers need to be prepared for.
“As the weather does shift from summer to fall to winter, we will get more call out at Red Rock,” Zink said.
RRSAR is always looking for volunteers. For more information, click here.
