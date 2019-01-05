ELY, NEVADA (FOX5) -- Scott Dozier, the Nevada death row inmate at the center of an ongoing drug debate, died in an apparent suicide on Saturday, the Nevada Department of Corrections said.
According to a press release, Dozier, 48, was found hanging from a bed sheet tied to an air vent in his cell at Ely State Prison in Ely, Nevada. He was housed alone at the time.
Medical and prison staff attempted emergency medical care. He was pronounced dead at 4:35 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 5, according to the release.
Dozier, born in Boulder City, was convicted in the 2002 murder of 22-year-old Jeremiah Miller.
Miller was murdered in April 2002 when he met Dozier at La Concha hotel on the Las Vegas Strip to sell him Ephedrine, an ingredient used in making methamphetamine.
Dozier was accused of shooting and killing Miller upon arrival, then dismembering him and putting his body into a suitcase. Parts of Miller's body were never found, police have said.
Dozier was later connected to the 2001 murder of Jasen Greene, 26, just outside of Phoenix. Police said the two were living together when Dozier shot him in the head. Greene's decomposed body was found in a shallow grave.
Dozier was sentenced to death on Oct. 3, 2007. The decision was upheld by the Nevada Supreme Court in 2012.
The convicted murderer's case gained additional attention in a series of hearings and lawsuits through 2018, that took place to determine which drugs the state would use to execute him.
Dozier had said repeatedly in court that he wanted to die.
In July 2018, the state released an "execution manual" that would detail the first execution in Nevada in more than a decade. Due to complications in the legal case surrounding the combination of drugs that would be used, a temporary court injunction was filed and the execution was called off.
Check back for updates.
