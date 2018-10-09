LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - It’s natural for animals, including humans, to seek out warmth in the colder months. Scorpions are no different, and in Las Vegas, they travel in packs.
The babies are born live and then they crawl up on the mother’s back and stay there for 10 to 20 days, according to Jeff Blum with Red Rock Pest Control.
“The baby ones are more deadly,” Blum said.
With winter around the corner, scorpions have become his main concern.
By 11 a.m. Blum had already sprayed three homes.
Blum said as temperatures go down, scorpions want to get in homes to warm up. “Anything the size of a credit card, they can get into.
He said Oct. can bring horror stories to life. “A nine-month-old had one in her hand and tried to eat it.” “They climb up the stucco, they’re hanging from the ceilings.” “A lady called: there was one hanging above her crib.”
Blum said anyone who sees a scorpion should know there are likely others nearby.
“It’s super hard to kill them unless you’re chopping them in half or using a blow torch.”
The blow torch isn't recommended. Instead, Blum recommended having someone come and spray around homes every other month.
“The solution draws the scorpions out … and kills them”
Blum said those most at risk are kids, pets and the elderly. He recommended not trying to catch or kill scorpions alone without the help of professionals.
“I’ve seen people be numb for a day, for up to two weeks depending where they get stung. They don’t go away.”
