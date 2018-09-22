One of the world’s largest security conferences kicks off at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Sunday. Some of the big topics are expected to be active shooter training and school safety.
James Cameron is planned as one of the speakers at GSX this year. His presentation will focus on training management in schools or other businesses how to prepare for an active assailant situation.
Cameron has a 9-year-old daughter who goes to a CCSD school, so he said he is invested in the topic.
“We can't stop crazy, so if it does happen, do we have the right medical equipment,” Cameron said.
As a combat veteran, Cameron said he has seen first-hand how crucial those first few minutes are after an attack. That’s why he said it’s important for teachers and staff at any school to be prepared.
“When police arrive, they're not there to care for the wounded,” Cameron said. “They're there to neutralize the threat and lock down the facilities. Who is actually caring for the wounded? Well, it's the people around them and, or themselves.”
Cameron offers a free class or web training to any CCSD teacher, “that talks about tourniquets, pressure bandages and packing wounds,” Cameron explained. “There’s no charge, no strings attached. It's absolutely free. They send me an email, I make them an account. They have full access to my online training. The last time I did that I got about 80-90 teachers, so that's a great response.”
It’s a training that West Career and Technical Academy teacher Andrea McKinney would like to learn.
“Ideally that situation would never come up and I'd never have to know how to use a tourniquet,” she said. “But I’d feel awful if the situation did arise and then there's nothing I could do.
McKinney said CCSD and her school already require several hours of training for this type of situation. And she feels prepared.
“Every month our school runs various kinds of drills,” McKinney said. “Then at least once a year, we have a hard lock down drill where we simulate there's an active assailant on campus.”
But Cameron said he has a few other suggestions. He doesn’t think students should go through active shooter drills because he believes it can traumatize them, make them complacent or inadvertently help a student plan an attack.
Instead, Cameron believes prevention should focus on student behavior. McKinney said teachers are already on the lookout for warning signs.
“We’re encouraged to stand at our doors at the beginning of every class and make that one-on-one connection with students every day,” she said. “[There are] a lot of students needing help. There’s just not enough counselors in the district.”
McKinney said she would be interested in learning more about some of the security ideas that will be presented at GSX.
If you are a CCSD teacher and would like to sign up for one of Cameron’s free training sessions, you can reach out to him via email: info@scg-lv.com or online: www.scg-asp.com.
