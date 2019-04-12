HENDERSON, Nevada (FOX5) - A student at Thurman White Middle School was diagnosed with pertussis, also known as whooping cough, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.
SNHD said students at the school may have been exposed to whooping cough while at the school from March 24 through April 8.
SNHD recommended that parents monitor their children for respiratory illness, and to tell healthcare providers about possible exposure to whooping cough, if they feel have cold symptoms or have a weakened immune system.
The health district also said to ensure family's immunizations are up to date.
Anyone with questions about the whooping cough can call SNHD at (702)759-1300 option 4.
Thurman White Middle School is located near Patrick Lane and Galleria Drive.
