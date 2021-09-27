LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A club at a local elementary school is encouraging boys to model good behavior, complete all their schoolwork, and use their manners.
"Guys with Ties" is open to boys in 4th and 5th grade at Marion Earl Elementary School in Spring Valley.
Organizer Andrew Netherton is a fourth grade teacher. He said the club teaches young boys how to become gentlemen.
The club is fundraising to help buy shirts, ties, and dress shoes for the boys. You can donate to the fundraiser here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.