LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a Clark County school bus was involved in minor hit-and-run crash in the east valley Friday morning.
According to Lt. Jason Johansson with Metro, officers were called to the area of Greendale Street and Ridgedale Avenue, near South Lamb Boulevard, at 6:26 a.m.
A school bus was attempting to make a left turn, a maroon-colored car struck the side of the bus and fled the scene, Johansson said. The bus had minimal damage and no one was injured.
Another bus came to the kids to take the kids to school.
